Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning.
According to the coroner's office, 20-year-old Landis O'Neill Osbey was shot and killed by his mother's boyfriend.
At this time we don't have details of what led up to the shooting, but the coroner's office says they were called to the home on Cunningham Drive around 12:40 a.m.
We've reached out to police for more information.
We're working to learn the name of the suspect accused in the shooting and we'll update as details emerge.
More news: Beautiful Monday, showers return Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.