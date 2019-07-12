CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said a 21-year-old man was killed when a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle collided on I-26 near Clinton on Friday.
Deputy Coroner Rodney Hartsell said the crash occurred near mile marker 56 around 1 p.m.
Hartsell said Dakota Linton from Leesville, SC died at the scene.
Troopers are investigating the crash and have not released details on what led to the wreck.
