SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said a 77-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in the Keowee Key area.
The crash happened on Stamp Creek Road around 10:30 a.m.
Troopers said a 1998 Toyota pickup was headed south when the truck ran off the road and hit several trees.
The driver was entrapped, had to be freed from the vehicle, and was airlifted to the hospital, where troopers said the driver passed away.
Addis identified the driver as William Stanworth Jackson, 77, of Salem.
Jackson died at 12:10 p.m. in the emergency department at Greenville Memorial Hospital from multiple traumatic injuries, Addis said.
