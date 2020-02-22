GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner said a man passed away at the hospital Friday, one day after he crashed his vehicle on Gibbs Shoals Road.
According to the coroner, 73-year-old Van Allan Gomez crashed his vehicle along the Greer roadway on February 20 around 9:45 p.m.
He was transported via EMS to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
Unfortunately, Mr. Gomez passed away at the hospital the following day.
The coroner says his death has been ruled an accident. The collision remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greer Police Department.
MORE NEWS:
Missing 6-month-old boy in North Carolina found dead, authorities say
Deputies: Public help needed in identifying suspect who stole vehicle and black lab from Forest Drive home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.