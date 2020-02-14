MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner said a 62-year-old man died Friday, 11 days after crashing his moped.
Coroner Parks Evans said the crash happened on Feb. 3.
Frank Crawford Spears was riding his moped when Evans said the bike ran off the road and struck a curb.
Spears was taken to the hospital, where he remained until he passed away just after 2:30 a.m. Friday due to complications of blunt force trauma.
Spears' death was ruled an accident.
The SC Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
