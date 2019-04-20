SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- One person died Saturday morning after a single car crash in Spartanburg County, Highway Patrol released to media.
The accident happened at about 7:08 a.m. on Old Converse Road near Collins Road, according to Troopers.
The driver of a 1999 Mazda sedan was traveling Southbound on Old Converse Road when they drove off the left side of roadway and struck a tree.
No other passengers or vehicles were involved in the incident.
The driver was identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner as 21-year-old Sergio Carmelo Cristales-Orduna, of the Clifton area.
The decedent was pronounced dead on scene at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
