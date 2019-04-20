SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- One person died Saturday morning after a single car crash in Spartanburg County, Highway Patrol released to media.

The accident happened at about 7:08 a.m. on Old Converse Road near Collins Road, according to Troopers.

The driver of a 1999 Mazda sedan was traveling Southbound on Old Converse Road when they drove off the left side of roadway and struck a tree.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver was ejected.

No other passengers or vehicles were involved in the incident.

The driver was identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner as 21-year-old Sergio Carmelo Cristales-Orduna, of the Clifton area.

The decedent was pronounced dead on scene at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

