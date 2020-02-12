SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner said a man was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Woodruff.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the crash happened on Shaw Road around 4:35 p.m.
Elisey Mikhailovich Tarasenko, 38, of Shaw Ridge Drive in Woodruff was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m., Clevenger said.
The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
