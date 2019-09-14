MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says they, along with the Mauldin Police Department, are investigating the death of a man who was struck, and killed by a car Friday night.
The coroner's office says 38-year-old Jonathan Douglas Dowdle, of Gaffney, was walking on US-276 near Pinehurst Drive when he was struck by a commercial truck around 9:51 p.m.
Dowdle was pronounced deceased on scene. His cause and manner of death are pending, awaiting an examination and further information.
His family has started a GoFundMe.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates as we get them on this investigation.
