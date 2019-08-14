GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Coroner reported a fatal accident that took place on Locust Hill Road and Key Roberts Road in Taylors, Tuesday evening.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and Greenville County EMS responded to the intersection and found two parties involved in the collision.
All parties involved were transported to receive medical attention.
Unfortunately, the passenger who was identified as 75-year-old Patricia Tenney, passed away at the hospital.
The incident is under investigation.
