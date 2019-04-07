GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner announced early Sunday morning that a young woman had passed away after an accident on Highway 25.
According to troopers, the woman was a passenger in a 2013 Dodge that was traveling north on Highway 25. The driver of a 1999 Volkswagon was heading south.
At 11:35 p.m. troopers say the Volkswagon drifted left of center and hit the Dodge head-on.
Both drivers were seatbelted and injured. They were transported via helicopter to the hospital where their conditions remain unknown.
The Greenville County Coroner said the passenger of the Dodge, 18-year-old Trinity Brandasia Harrison of Greenwood, was also transported to the hospital. She unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.
Troopers have charged the driver of the Volkswagon with felony DUI resulting in death.
The accident remains under investigation by both Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.
MORE NEWS:
Two suspects in connection to bodies found buried on Spartanburg Co. property now in custody
SCHP: Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.