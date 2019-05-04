GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville County Coroner has released the identification of a young man who has passed away after a single motor vehicle collision.
On May 4th, 2019 the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with Greenville County EMS responded to the accident.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Connor Fields, 22, who was ejected from the vehicle during the collision.
Connor Fields was transported to the hospital where he later was pronounced deceased.
