WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said a 75-year-old Spartanburg County man died Thursday morning following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on SC 11.
Addis said James Bruce Ballard, 75, of Spartanburg died at the hospital from his injuries just after 8 a.m. Troopers are investigating the crash.
