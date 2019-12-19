EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pickens County Coroner said Thursday a 20-year-old woman has died after single-vehicle crash in Easley.
The crash happened on Dec. 17 on Earls Bridge Road.
The coroner said Ramona Lynn Farman died at the scene after being ejected from her vehicle during the crash.
Troopers are investigating the collision.
