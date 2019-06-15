Ambulance emergency generic
Storyblocks/J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2013

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 21-year-old has passed away after a collision in Spartanburg County, early Saturday morning, the coroner confirms.

The coroner identified the woman as Alaza Vatsana Wathano, of Inman. 

The collision took place on Camelot Drive, just after 6 a.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.