SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 21-year-old has passed away after a collision in Spartanburg County, early Saturday morning, the coroner confirms.
The coroner identified the woman as Alaza Vatsana Wathano, of Inman.
The collision took place on Camelot Drive, just after 6 a.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
