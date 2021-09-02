ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man is dead and another person is injured following a crash on Main Street and Wardlaw Avenue in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Coroner.
The coroner says the crash happened at 12:48 this morning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries and secondary to blunt force trauma.
The office has identified the victim at 51-year-old Jerman Estrich. According to the coroner, the investigation indicates that the decedent was a front seat passenger in the car. The coroner says the person was not wearing a seatbelt when the car traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a utility pole and then a tree in the yard of a residence.
The driver was taken to AnMed Health in critical condition and admitted to the ICU after undergoing surgery for multiple injuries, says the coroner.
