POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in a wreck on SC 81 near the Greenville County line on Wednesday afternoon.
Coroner Greg Shore said the wreck involved two vehicles and took place near Cascade Court.
One person was killed and another one hurt, per the coroner.
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are investigating.
According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the wreck happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. and was blocking the roadway.
