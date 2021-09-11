ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash on I-85N in Anderson, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic is backed up on I-85N 1 mile north of Exit 21 due to the crash.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
