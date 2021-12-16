ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says one person is dead after a crash on Shockley Ferry Road.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Shockley Ferry Road near Hwy. 29 at 7:24 p.m.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: SC sheriff, deputy indicted on misconduct in office charges
