GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed one person has died following a Tuesday morning wreck on I-85 near the exit for White Horse Road.
The coroner's office said the wreck was on the northbound side of the interstate and occurred just past the ramp for Exit 44.
According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash happened around 6:45 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
