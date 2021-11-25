PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash in Pickens County on Midway Road involving a car and mini-bike, according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office.
South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened at 4:58 p.m. on Midway Road and Tater Hill Mountain Road.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Firefighters respond to bush fire in Barnardsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.