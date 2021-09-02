GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says one woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County.
According to the Coroner's Office, the crash happened on N. Pleasantburg Dr. on Thursday.
The Coroner's Office says two cars were involved in the crash, and one of the driver's was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
