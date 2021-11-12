LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has died after hitting a tree in Laurens County, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 10:42 p.m. on I-385 that splits into I-26 at Exit 56 in Clinton.
The coroner has not release the identity of the victim at this time.
