GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says one person has died after a house fire along Brickyard Road in Ninety Six.
The Coroner's Office says 68-year-old Larry Walter Leopard was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say it is believed the victim succumbed to fire related injuries.
They say the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and Greenwood County Fire will continue to investigate.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
