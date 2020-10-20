GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner said one person has died after a series of incidents on I-85 that sent five people to the hospital Tuesday, including three deputies.
The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop led to a physical confrontation between deputies and a person in the stopped car.
It happed around 3 p.m. on I-85 North near White Horse Road.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said one person in the car got into a physical altercation with two deputies.
During the scuffle, another passing vehicle hit the suspects' car, injuring both deputies and the driver and a passenger of the suspects' vehicle.
At that time, a third responding deputy also struck the suspect's vehicle and the deputy driving that car was injured as well.
All three deputies were taken to Greenville Memorial hospital and both people from the suspects' vehicle were taken into custody and also transported to the hospital.
The coroner confirmed that one person has died but has not revealed the identity of the person at this time.
Deputies said the two suspects taken to the hospital are expected to be okay.
A large group of law enforcement officers and others from the community gathered outside Greenville Memorial Hospital just before 5 p.m. Many were seen embracing in the parking lot.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis is expected to hold a news conference with more details this evening.
I-85 North was shut down near Exit 44 as troopers investigate the wrecks.
Troopers said a detour was setup using the I-185 toll road. Troopers said drivers should access the I-185 toll road from I-85 North and take I-185 toward Greenville to US 25, then take US 25 (White Horse Road) south back to I-85. Troopers are on scene to assist with the detail
