One person is dead after a crash in Greenville on S. Pleasantburg Dr.

Crash in Greenville

(FOX CAROLINA NEWS/January 26, 2022). 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after they were hit by a car on South Pleasantburg, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. 

The Greenville City Police reconstruction team also responded to the crash. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

