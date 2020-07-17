Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died following a collision in Cherokee County Thursday night.
The crash happened about eight miles west of Gaffney.
Around 10:40 p.m., troopers say a motorcycle traveling south on 221 Alternate was struck when a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck going west on Hawkins-Reynolds Road attempted to cross 221, colliding with the motorcycle.
Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike, and he died on scene. Highway patrol says the rider was not wearing a helmet.
We're told the driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.
Coroner Dennis Fowler says the 2004 Harley Davidson that was hit, was reported stolen in February from an address in Spartanburg.
Fowler says the victim was not carrying identification and at this time he has not been identified. The coroner says they will utilize fingerprints and identifiable body marks in an effort to identify the victim.
The Cherokee County Coroner's Office and Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
