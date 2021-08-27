SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that a one-year-old boy and a 33-year-old died on Friday after a fatal wreck along Country Club Rd. near Woodwind Dr.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 1-year-old Jabari Jay'Ceon Hall of Spartanburg. The other victim was identified as 33-year-old Jasmene Rashaun Sartor.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said three others injured following the incident that occurred at 7:50 p.m.
According to Highway Patrol, a car was traveling east on Carolina Country Club Road and drove left of center, traveling off the left side of the road hitting a tree.
Troopers said there were four occupants in the car including the driver. Three of the occupants were injured and taken to the hospital, said Troopers.
Highway Patrol said the last occupant passed away. Troopers said none of the occupants were seatbelted.
The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed that Hall died at the hospital on Friday night.
