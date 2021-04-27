SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a young teen driver was killed in crash on Tuesday night.
According to Highway Patrol, at approximately 830 p.m., a SUV was heading west on Drayton Road when a car hit it in the rear. The SUV traveled off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned in a creek.
Troopers say the driver and passenger in the SUV were transported to the hospital with injuries. The driver of the car was also transported to the hospital where they later passed.
On Wednesday, the coroner's office identified the driver that passed as 16-year-old Kolson Jacob Elliot, a 10th grader at Boiling Springs High School.
