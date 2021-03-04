GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner said his office and deputies are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 15-year-old Christian Orduna passed away at the hospital on Feb. 24. Clevenger said Orduna was injured on Feb. 21 in a shooting that took place away from his home.
Orduna was a 10th grader at Greer High School.
"Please keep Christians family, friends & classmates in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult time," Clevenger said in an email. "A cause and manner of death will rendered when the full autopsy and investigation results can be reviewed together. "
Anti-gun activist Jack Logan said he plans to hold a news conference with Orduna's family Thursday evening.
