SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that the passing of a young girl early Monday morning as the result of a car accident.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says Zykeria Keylois Posey, 13, was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed along Anita Drive in Spartanburg.
Posey was pronounced deceased around 1:30 a.m. on June 22.
Details on the accident itself are unknown at this time.
The Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg Police Department are investigating the incident.
