ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a teen is dead after he was hit by a truck on Airline Road on Wednesday night.
According to Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman, 17-year-old Jervion Lee Mackey was traveling on the wrong side of Airline Road when a truck traveling southbound hit him.
Boseman said the boy was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORE NEWS: Troopers: body of fatal motorcycle wreck victim found near Garrison Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.