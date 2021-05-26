ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a teen is dead after he was hit by a truck on Airline Road on Wednesday night.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, at approximately 9 p.m., a pickup truck and a mini bike were both traveling on Airline Road when the pickup truck hit the mini bike.
Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the driver of the mini bike as 17-year-old Jervion Lee Mackey. Boseman said the teen was not wearing a helmet, and was passed away at the scene.
The coroner also mentioned that Mackey had on dark clothes and the mini-bike did not have lights.
This incident remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Highway Patrol.
