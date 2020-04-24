SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Friday morning, the coroner's office made a sad update to an already heartbreaking story.
We're told the coroner was called to the Prisma Hospital in Greenville this morning at 12:44 a.m. According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, 18-month-old Dallas Jackson, who was in a car accident that claimed the life of her mother, has also died.
Troopers say the accident killed 18-year-old Kurshay Whiteside-Jackson and injured four others, including three small children, one of them Dallas Jackson, in a crash on US 221 just north of Spartanburg on Wednesday.
According to the SCHP website, the wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. near Barnwell Road.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota was heading south when it crossed the center line and struck a 2013 BMW that was headed north.
Troopers said the driver of the Toyota was entrapped in the car and had to be mechanically freed from the vehicle. That driver died at the scene.
There were also three children in the car, ages 1, 8, and 9, who troopers said were all hurt and taken to the hospital.
The driver of the BMW was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
The coroner's office says the driver of the Toyota was Kurshay Whiteside-Jackson, who lived in Moore. But we later learned more details about her and who she was driving from Spartanburg District 7.
According to the school district, Kurshay was a senior at Spartanburg High School and was set to graduate this year. They also confirmed that she was driving her two younger siblings and her daughter when the crash happened.
District superintendent Russell Booker shared this statement with FOX Carolina:
Our District 7 family is reeling from the enormity of this tragic situation. We are heartbroken over the loss of Kurshay, particularly as she prepared to graduate at the end of this year. We are praying fervently for the recovery of her younger siblings and daughter, for their entire family, and for the many students and teachers at Spartanburg High School, The Cleveland Academy of Leadership, and The Franklin School who love these children. While we are unable to come together within our schools to mourn this loss and support one another, we will use other avenues to connect and share remotely during this difficult time.
We spoke with Ganyah Rice, Kurshay's cousin. She says losing her cousin was completely awful, and now her thoughts are with the recovery of Kurshay's daughter, Dallas.
“She was the person she would give you the shirt off your back. Anything you need you could call her, She was going to be there," Rice tells us. “Her daughter was like her best friend. Everytime you see Kurshay, Dallas was with her. They did everything. They always took little photoshoots together and everything.”
Rice says Kurshay's dedication to Dallas was a constant, and something that always showed.
“Everything she would do, she would say, 'I’m doing this for Dallas, not for me'.“
"Kurchay and Dallas were my life," said Destiney Feaster, Kurshay's best friend. "They were my light to every dark and cloudy day, they made me a better person. Their smiles, laughs, hugs, and the enormous amount of love were contagious, but they were also a beautiful thing to see and be a part of. They uplifted my spirit and soul, and as heartbroken as I am to let them go, they will forever live on through me."
MORE NEWS - Governor and Superintendent of Education opt to keep SC schools closed through end of school year
