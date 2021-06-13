WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announces that an 18-year-old died following a crash near Kilgore Bridge Road on Sunday.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says that his office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for a traffic fatality on Sunday morning.
Coroner Clevenger identified the victim as 18-year-old Gregory Allen Thompson-Wilkie of Woodruff, SC.
Thompson-Wilkie was transported from Kilgore Bridge Road when his car left the road and crashed, according to Coroner Clevenger. He adds that the victim was not wearing his seatbelt.
According to Coroner Clevenger, the victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:02 a.m.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate the crash, and a forensic exam is scheduled for Monday.
