SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says an 18-year-old victim died at Spartanburg Medical Center following a fatal crash in Columbus, NC.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says that his office joined the North Carolina patrol in their investigation into a crash that occurred on Highway 74 in Columbus, NC. According to Coroner Clevenger, the victim was transported to Spartanburg Medial Center for treatment but succumbed to his injuries at 10:22 p.m. on June 11, 2021.
Coroner Clevenger identified the victim as 18-year-old Quinton Parker Webber from Tyron, NC.
"Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers during your time of loss and grief" said Coroner Clevenger.
