GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a young man is dead after a crash involving a car and dirt bike on Monday in Piedmont.
According to the Coroner's Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta and Bessie Road.
Coroner Parks Evans says the dirt bike was traveling southbound in a northbound lane when the two vehicles collided.
Evans identified the operator of the dirt bike as 19-year-old Brenden Chase Jaesen Turmon. Evans goes on to say Turmon was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
Evans also mentions Turmon was not wearing a helmet at the time of impact, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.
