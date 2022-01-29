GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people were killed during a fire in a building along Mayberry Street on Saturday, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
According to Greenville Fire, the three victims were flown to the Augusta Burn Center following the incident. The Coroner's Office announced on Monday the two of them had sadly passed away.
The Coroner's Office identified the victims as 21-year-old Carol Marie Dean and 37-yearold Damon Edward Zamora. They both passed away on Monday, according to officials. No other information regarding the third victim was released.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
