GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed two people have died following a wreck near Simpsonville.
The crash happened near the intersection of Harrison Bridge Road and New Harrison Bridge Road.
According to troopers, the wreck happened just after 4 p.m.
No other details have been released.
