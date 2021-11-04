PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people have died after a crash on Highway 123, according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 6:45 p.m.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
