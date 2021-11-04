Crash in Pickens County

(FOX CAROLINA/Nov. 4, 2021).

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two people have died after a crash on Highway 123, according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 6:45 p.m. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

MORE NEWS: US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.