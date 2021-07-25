Lexington County, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified two people who died in a multiple car crash on Sunday morning.
Coroner Margaret Fisher says the accident happened at about 5:30 in the morning on I-26 near the 119 mile marker. Fisher identifies the victims as 34-year-old Christian Lucille and 17-year-old Sierra Rosario.
Fisher says Lucille was traveling west in the wrong direction on I-26 when she hit the car driven by Rosario head-on.
She goes on to say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this accident.
