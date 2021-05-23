MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that two people died on scene after an incident involving multiple vehicles along I-385 northbound near Old Stage Rd. in Mauldin.
The coroner says that one other victim is in critical condition and several others involved were injured as well. Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis confirmed that firearms were found at the scene of the incident.
The coroner's office says that it began to receive calls about the incident just before 3:00 Sunday morning.
According to the coroner, two cars heading towards Greenville County were involved in the incident. At some point, gunshots were exchanged but the coroner says that it is still unclear when the shots were fired.
One car was overturned during the incident, Ellis confirmed.
Mauldin Police say that the area along I-385 will remain closed for several hours.
FOX Carolina crews on scene observed multiple agencies responding to the scene at around 4:00am. Our crews say that Mauldin Police, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, fire crews and multiple forensics vehicles are responding to the scene.
The coroner's office says that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
I-85 is now killing more people than Covid.
