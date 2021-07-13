GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's said two people are dead after an early morning crash on Tuesday.
Coroner Kent Dill confirmed that the crash on Rutherford Road near Paris View Drive has left two people dead.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victims at this time.
As of 6 a.m., Duke Energy is reporting 112 residents without power in this area. The estimated time for restoration is 8 a.m.
Stay tuned as we work to learn the identities of the victims and crash details.
