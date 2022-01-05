ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A two-year-old girl shot with a BB gun in Belton passed away in the hospital Wednesday morning, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
Deputies said the gun was discharged along Carr Court when it hit the child. The child was then flown to the hospital where she later passed away.
The Sheriff's Office mentioned they are still investigating on whether or not the shooting was accidental.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
