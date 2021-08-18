SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person died after a motorcycle crash on the interstate in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A motorcyclist heading north on Interstate 85 near mile marker 74 at 9:25 p.m. when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail, according to troopers. The man was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.
The coroner identified the motorcyclist as 20-year-old Trent Alden Foxworth of Chesnee.
