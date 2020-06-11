SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner said a 21-year-old man has died after an early morning crash on I-385 near Simpsonville.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Exit 29.
Coroner Parks Evans said Gerson Hernandez or Eunice Drive in Greenville was involved in a single-vehicle crash before his car was hit by another vehicle.
Hernandez died at the scene from blunt force trauma and traumatic asphyxia, the coroner said.
Simpsonville police are investigating the wreck.
