SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has died following a crash on Tuesday, August 17 at about 4:43 p.m. in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg Coroner's Office.
The Coroner's Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Spencer Thomas Wilson. Wilson was pronounced dead today at 6 p.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the 26 mile marker on I-26. Troopers said the driver of a tractor trailer was stopped facing west on I-26 when Wilson, also traveling west, hit the trailer in the rear.
Troopers also said Wilson was wearing a seatbelt and had to be mechanically extracted from the car. They also said the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and was also wearing a seatbelt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.