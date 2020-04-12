SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner said a woman passed away early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident.
While details on the crash itself remain limited, the coroner says it happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Nazareth Road and Irby Road.
He identified the deceased as 26-year-old Jimenez Sheila A. Hernandez of Wellford.
MORE NEWS:
Police investigating after man shot along S. Center Street in Spartanburg
Every state is under a disaster declaration for the first time in US history because of coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.