GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Thursday a 29-year-old man died after being hit by a train.
It happened around 9:15 a.m. along the tracks near Old Easley Highway and Pendleton Street.
The coroner said Corey Jacob Neff of 3rd Street was walking on the tracks when he was hit by the locomotive.
Neff was pronounced dead at the scene.
