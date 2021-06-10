GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office announces that the second driving involved in a deadly crash on June 10, 2021, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Jonathan Matthew Titus from Bradley, SC. They add that the manner of death is accidental and the cause of death is blunt force trauma.
The coroner's office identified the other victim as 60-year-old Charles Barry Kennedy. Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.
SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall said in a press release, “Our hearts are broken again as we suffer through another death of an SCDOT Team member and two more who were injured. Our hearts go out to the families. They can be sure that SCDOT will support them in any way possible.” Hall added, “The SCDOT Team will be praying for the victims and families of this crash. We would ask the public to take a moment to remember them, especially Chuck Kennedy and his family.”
SCDOT officials say that Kennedy lived in McCormick. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a number of grandkids. They say he was an avid fisherman, a racing fan, and enjoyed playing golf with his SCDOT teammates at the McCormick Country Club.
Family and friends described him as easy to get along with, having a great sense of humor and very helpful. Those around him say he was the type of man who "never met a stranger."
The other two victims were transported to a local hospital, according to SCDOT officials.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 6:22 a.m. on U.S. 178 near Scotts Ferry Road.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt released further details on the crash on Thursday Afternoon. Bolt says that the victim was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Express Van with two other passengers. The victim was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He adds that the victim was entrapped in the vehicle and needed to be mechanically extricated.
The other two passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Bolt.
The driver of the other vehicle was driving a Chrysler 200. They were also entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated. That driver was transported by EMS to a hospital, according to Bolt.
Bolt says that the driver of the Chrysler 200 crossed the center line and struck the victim's vehicle head-on.
The crash is still under investigation by SCHP and the MAIT Unit, according to Bolt.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
