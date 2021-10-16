Greenville, SC (Fox Carolina) - A child has died in a car crash that happened at the intersection of Piedmont Highway and Brown Road on Friday, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, 5-year-old Kaison Trimmier was identified as the victim.
The coroner says Kaison was restrained in a car-seat in the back when the vehicle he was traveling in was hit on the driver's front and back side by another vehicle. They say he was taken to the hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead a few hours after he arrived.
The case is under investigation by the Coroner's Office and Highway Patrol.
